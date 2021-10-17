Two killed in accident

KRISHNAGIRI

17 October 2021 23:45 IST

Two persons died in an accident near Thenkanikottai here on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Soudareddy (60) and Kiran (12).

According to the police, a group of villagers from Pandeshwaram near Thenkanikottai travelled to Akalakottai in a pick-up van to attend a marriage on Saturday. While returning, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it slipped into a gorge along the road in Osatti. Soudareddy and Kiran died on the spot and 19 others who travelled in the van suffered injuries.

They were sent to Thenkanikottai government hospital.

