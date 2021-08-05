Two killed in accident

COIMBATORE

A young man and his fiancé were killed in an accident on Annur – Mettupalayam Road on Tuesday.

The police said that S. Ajithkumar (25) Periyaputhur near Annur and K. Priyanka (19) from Thalathurai near Pogalur were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling collided with another two-wheeler.

The police said that the marriage of Ajithkumar, an employee of a private company, with Priyanka was scheduled for September 10.

According to the police, Ajithkumar picked up Priyanka from Thalathurai on his motorcycle and took her to Mettupalayam for a purchase. The accident took place at Jadayampalayam around 3.15 p.m. when they were returning to Thalathurai.

The police said that another motorcycle, which had A. Alavudin (25) and I. Sadhikali (25) as rider and pillion rider, collided with the two-wheeler travelled by the couple.

The couple died while being rushed to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. Alavudin and Sadhikali were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Sirumugai police have registered a case against Alavudin.