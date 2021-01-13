Two killed in accident

Two youths, both relatives, were killed after the car they travelled rammed a tree on the side of Coimbatore - Siruvani Road, near Perur, late on Tuesday.

The police said that M. Sanjeevikumar (20) and his relative V. Anantharaman (17), both residents of Kamatchi Amman Kovil Street near Alandurai, were killed in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place near Sivasakthi Marriage Hall around 11 p.m.

Sanjeevikumar, a third year degree student, and Anantharaman, a class XII student, were returning to their homes after dropping a relative at her house.

They suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where they died without responding to treatment around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The Perur police have registered a case.