Two killed in accident

Two pedestrians were killed after a speeding car hit them on Tiruchi Road near Singanallur on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Aadavan (4) from Irugur and A. Sathyaraj (20) from Ondipudur.

According to the police, the deceased were pedestrians and the boy was with his grandfather Balasubramaniam, who also suffered injuries in the accident.

The car heading from Kannampalayam to Coimbatore city hit the pedestrians in front of a private bank at Singanallur. The car came to a halt after ramming a car and two motorcylces.

The police said Ramesh (42) from Kannampalayam drove the car negligently. The police registered a case against him.