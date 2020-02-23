Two killed in accident

Two women were killed while eight others suffered injuries in a collision between two cars on the Kochi – Salem National Highway at Chithode here in the early hours of Saturday.
Vijayavarman (40) of Anna Street in Old Suramangalam in Salem city along with his wife Gowri (35), their seven-month-old daughter, and relatives Jothi (55), Swarnalahari (19) Jeevitha (23), Anushya Devi (25), Subadevi (39), Lakshmi (50) and Mithra (7), were returning from Coimbatore in a car after participating in Shivaratri celebrations.
At 1.30 a.m. while the car was nearing Attayampalayam, near Nasiyanur, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another car coming in the opposite direction.
In the impact, Gowri died on the spot while Jothi died on the way to the hospital. Two persons in the other car suffered minor injuries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.