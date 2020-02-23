Two killed in accident

Two women were killed while eight others suffered injuries in a collision between two cars on the Kochi – Salem National Highway at Chithode here in the early hours of Saturday.

Vijayavarman (40) of Anna Street in Old Suramangalam in Salem city along with his wife Gowri (35), their seven-month-old daughter, and relatives Jothi (55), Swarnalahari (19) Jeevitha (23), Anushya Devi (25), Subadevi (39), Lakshmi (50) and Mithra (7), were returning from Coimbatore in a car after participating in Shivaratri celebrations.

At 1.30 a.m. while the car was nearing Attayampalayam, near Nasiyanur, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another car coming in the opposite direction.

In the impact, Gowri died on the spot while Jothi died on the way to the hospital. Two persons in the other car suffered minor injuries.