Two killed in accident on Perur Road

A boy and a girl, both aged 19, were killed in an accident on Perur Road in the city on Thursday morning.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (West) said that S. Manoj, a resident of Pillaiyar Kovil Street at Sowripalayam, and S. Arthi from the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Pooluvapatti were killed in the accident.

The accident took place around 8.50 a.m. near Selvapuram police station on Perur Road. The police said that Manoj rode a motorcycle towards Perur with Arthi as the pillion. The youth tried to overtake a TNSTC bus through the left side and the motorcycle skidded allegedly due to sand on the road while attempting to take a sudden right turn. Manoj and Arthi were run over by the bus and died on the spot.

A surveillance camera visual showed the youth attempting to overtake the bus through the left side and the motorcycle skidding. The police shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.