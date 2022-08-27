Two killed in accident near Pollachi

Staff Reporter
August 27, 2022 20:20 IST

Two persons riding a two-wheeler were killed on the spot when their vehicle collided with a lorry on Pollachi - Valparai Road, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as T. Chinnadurai (49) and his wife C. Kamatchi (40), from Samathur. According to the police, . the driver M. Sathish was said to have lost the control and hit the two wheeler.

The Pollachi East police registered a case under the sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). The accused was arrested and remanded.

