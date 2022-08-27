Two killed in accident near Pollachi
Two persons riding a two-wheeler were killed on the spot when their vehicle collided with a lorry on Pollachi - Valparai Road, on Friday.
The deceased were identified as T. Chinnadurai (49) and his wife C. Kamatchi (40), from Samathur. According to the police, . the driver M. Sathish was said to have lost the control and hit the two wheeler.
The Pollachi East police registered a case under the sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). The accused was arrested and remanded.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.