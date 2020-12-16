Two killed in accident near Pollachi

COIMBATORE

16 December 2020 23:50 IST

Two persons were killed after two cars collided at Gedimedu on Pollachi – Udumalpet Road in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to the Gomangalam police, Vijayakumar (46) from Nattukalpayalam and his friend Annamalai (46) from Zamin Uthukuli were killed in the accident.

Advertising

Advertising

A third person, who travelled with them namely Muruganandam from Suleeswaranpatti, suffered severe injuries.

The police said that the accident occurred when the trio was heading towards Udumalpet in a car.

As they reached Gedimedu around 7 a.m., a car which came from the opposite side veered off its lane and collided with the car in which the victims were travelling.

Onlookers pulled out Vijayakumar, Annamalai and Muruganandam from the mangled car. Vijayakumar and Annamalai died while being rushed to a hospital.

The police said that the other car involved in the accident had Madurai native Satheesh (26) at the wheel. His wife was sitting next to him. They escaped with minor injuries, said the police.

The Gomangalam police have registered a case.