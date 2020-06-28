Two killed in accident near Negamam

COIMBATORE

28 June 2020 00:06 IST

Two persons were killed when the two-wheeler they travelled collided with a truck near Negamam on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as V. Ramamoorthy (40) of Senjeriputhur and K. Kathirvel (45) of Merkusadayapalayam in Tiruppur district. Police said that the accident took place when Ramamoorthy, Kathirvel and a third person named L. Thirumoorthy of Senjeriputhur were travelling on a two-wheeler from Senjeriputhur to West Sadayapalayam around 1 p.m.

Ramamoorthy rode the two-wheeler, while the two others sat on the pillion seat. The police said that the three men were under the influence of alcohol. The two-wheeler dashed against a truck driven by Sundaram of Chinnapudur at Chettithottam. While Ramamoorthy and Kathirvel died on the spot, Thirumoorthy, a TNSTC driver with Palladam branch, was injured. Theinjured man was shifted to Government Hospital at Palladam.

