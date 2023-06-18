Two killed in accident in Salem

June 18, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Salem

S. Madhu Santhan (14), a class X student residing at Gandhi Nagar near Sukkampatti, and his friend R. Naveen (14) of the same locality were killed in an accident on Saturday night.

They had gone to Ayothiyapattinam by bike and were returning home when the accident took place. When the vehicle reached Devangar Colony on Harur Main Road, they overtook a car, and a truck coming in the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler.

While Santhan died on the spot, nearby residents admitted Naveen to the Salem Government Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The Veeranam police have registered a case.

Inflow into Mettur Dam reduced

Water level in the Mettur dam on Sunday stood at 99.64 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 64.37 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam was reduced to 547 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 651 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for Delta irrigation continued at 10,000 cusecs.

Bid to stage protest by supporters of Yuvaraj foiled

The move by the more than 300 supporters of Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai founder S. Yuvaraj to stage a hunger strike in front of the Sankagiri bus stand was foiled by the police on Sunday.

They had planned to stage the protest demanding the release of Yuvaraj and others who were convicted in the Scheduled Caste youth V. Gokulraj murder case recently.

The police stopped them, and it led to a verbal duel between them. The police arrested 350 people who were later released.