Two killed in accident in Salem

Two persons were killed after a container lorry hit a mini truck on Thursday.

According to the police, C. Ramasamy (62) and T. Chinnasamy (53) of Aruna village were goint to Thalaivasal market with vegetables cultivated on their lands in a mini truck on Thursday night.

When they reached Manivilundan, the truck tyre turned flat. The duo came down from the vehicle and gave signals to other vehicles through their mobile phone torch. But a speeding container lorry hit the truck.

In the accident, the duo died on the spot. S. Chinnasamy, who also came in the truck, sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The Thalaivasal police registered a case.