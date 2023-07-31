Two killed in accident in Namakkal

July 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Salem

Two youths were killed in an accident in Namakkal district on Sunday.

V. Prabakaran (24) of Mettukadu near Rasipuram and his relative M. Suresh (21) of the same locality went to a function at Muthukalipatti on Sunday. Around 9.30 p.m., when they were returning home, the two-wheeler they were travelling went out of control at Muniappan Temple on Rasipuram-Andalur Gate Road and collided with the median.

In the accident, Suresh died on the spot. The Rasipuram police rushed to the spot and admitted Prabakaran to the Rasipuram Government Hospital where he died.