Two killed in accident in Krishnagiri

October 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Two persons were killed and three others injured in an accident here on Wednesday.

Sandeep (26), Riyaz (24), Aman (26), Mithujilal (26), Krishnan Shanth (22), hailing from Mannadi village in Kollam, were employed in a private company in Bengaluru. They were going to Bengaluru in a car when the vehicle rammed a container truck from the rear near Gurubarapalli on Krishnagiri-Hosur highway.

Aman and Sandeep died on the spot and the others were grievously injured. They were taken to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital. The Gurubarapalli police have registered a case.

