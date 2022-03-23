Two killed in accident in Krishnagiri
Two persons were fatally knocked down in an accident at Kaveripattinam on Wednesday.
The victims Senthil Kumar (48) of Thirupathur and Rajasekar(43) of Maharajakadai in Krishnagiri were on their two-wheeler heading to their industrial unit, where they were employed, when their vehicle was knocked down by a tanker lorry near Thimmapuram lake. The victims were killed on the spot. Their bodies were retrieved by the Kaveripattinam police and taken to government hospital.
