Two killed in accident in Dharmapuri

Two persons were killed in an accident near Thoppur here on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Rangaraj (35), a lorry driver, and Kannadasan (30) from Kallakurichi. The police said Rangaraj was driving a loaded truck to Kerala and during the early hours of Friday, when the truck was moving near Thoppur, Rangaraj lost control of the vehicle and it hit a parked truck. In the impact, both the trucks toppled and a two-wheeler got stuck under the trucks.

Rangaraj and Kannadasan, who was riding the two-wheeler, died on the spot. Manikandan, who was accompanying Rangaraj, and Prakash, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries and were rushed to Dharmapuri government hospital.

