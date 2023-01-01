ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in accident in Coimbatore

January 01, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in an accident involving a two-wheeler and a truck in the early hours of the first day of the new year in Coimbatore.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW-East) of the police said Suman (22) and Muthukumar (24) from Munnar were killed when the two-wheeler they rode collided with a truck on Kalapatti Road.

According to TIW officials, Suman and Muthukumar were working at a private company at Chinnavedampatti. The accident took place around 3 a.m. when the duo was travelling from the airport junction to Kalapatti after the New Year celebration. Their motorcycle collided with the truck and Suman died on the spot.

Though Muthukumar was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he died without responding to treatment.

The police said a few other minor accidents were also reported on the New Year’s eve and in the early morning of Sunday. The police also registered several cases for rash driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

