Two killed in accident in Coimbatore

Two persons were killed when the two-wheeler they rode collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus near Othakalmandapam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as C. Samaresh (19), a resident of Karupparayan Kovil Street at Ezhur, and A. Lavanya (25) of Myleripalayam.

Police said Samaresh was riding his motorcycle with Lavanya on the pillion. The two-wheeler collided with the bus that was coming in the opposite direction near Othakalmandapam bridge around 9.30 a.m., the police said.

Samaresh and Lavanya suffered grievous injuries and died while being rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said the two were employees of the same company and the accident took place when they were heading to their workplace.

Ganja seized

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday seized 11 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train.

The contraband was seized from Patna – Ernakulam Express (Train No: 22644) during a special drive conducted by the CPDS between Tiruppur and Coimbatore railway stations.

The CPDS team comprising sub-inspector S.P. Naidu, head constables M. Praveen and B. Ramar and constable E. Ramachandran noticed a white polythene bag left under a seat of S3 coach around 10.30 a.m.

The RPF personnel found 11 kg of ganja worth around ₹2.53 lakh in the bag. The contraband was handed over to the RPF at Coimbatore railway station.