Two killed as two-wheelers collide head-on in Coimbatore

Two persons were killed when their two-wheelers collided head-on near Perur on the outskirts of Coimbatore late on Sunday.

The police said K. Nagaraj (52), a milkman of Thanneerthotti Street at Mugasimangalam near Alandurai, and J. Rajesh (35) of DP Colony at Selvapuram died in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place near Appichimar madam on Siruvani Road around 7 p.m. when Nagaraj was returning home after the day’s work.

The police said the motorcycle with Rajesh as the rider and two others on the pillion came from the opposite direction and collided head-on with Nagaraj’s moped.

While Nagaraj died on the spot in the impact of the collision, the three men were thrown off and injured. Rajesh died while they were being rushed to a hospital.