Two killed as two-wheeler rams compound wall near Annur

Two persons were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed a compound wall near Annur on Sunday. The deceased were identified as M. Krishnasamy (21), who hailed from Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district, and Sreeith (25) from Annur. Lurthu Sahayaraj (25), who was also a rider of the two-wheeler, suffered serious injuries. According to the police, a video of the accident captured by surveillance cameras showed the two-wheeler ramming the compound wall of a public toilet on Sathyamangalam - Annur Road. Two women, who were sitting near the compound wall and a bicycle rider, had a narrow escape as Krishnasamy lost control of the motorcycle and rammed the compound wall in high-speed. Though Krishnasamy and Srijith were rushed to the Government Hospital, Annur, doctors declared them dead. Lurthu Sahayaraj was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Annur police said that Krishnasamy rode the two-wheeler negligently. A case has been registered in connection with the accident.