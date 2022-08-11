Two killed as tractor overturns and falls into pit in Namakkal

Two persons were killed when a tractor overturned and fell on them when they had come to collect sand from a pit on Thursday. .

According to the police, he deceased were identified as K. Kavitha (42) of Vennandur and S. Selvi (32) of Nadupatti. Police said that they had come to collect gravel mud along with S. Subramani, a tractor driver.

After loading the mud, Selvi and Kavitha were taking rest. Subramani, who came out of the pit in is tractor, lost control and it overturned and fell into the pit. . In the impact, the two women were stuck under the vehicle. Kavitha died on the spot.

Local residents rescued Selvi and Subramani and admitted them to Rasipuram Government hospital. Selvi died of injuries,while Subramani is undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

The Vennandur police registered a case and are investigating.