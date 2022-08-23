Two killed as parcel van runs into them in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 23, 2022 17:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries when a parcel van ran into them on the Salem-Chennai National Highway on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a mini truck carrying plywood was heading towards Salem from Kallakurichi district. While the truck was nearing a private seed company at Thulukanur on the Salem-Chennai National Highway, the vehicle’s front wheel got punctured and it was parked on the roadside. Three persons who were in the truck were alerting other motorists to keep distance. At that time, a speedy parcel van hit them and collided with the truck.

In the accident, M. Kalidas (25) and M. Marimuthu (23) of Veppalampatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district sustained grievous injuries and A. Ramesh (32) of Cuddalore district escaped with minor injuries. Though the Attur police rushed Kalidas and Marimuthu to Salem Government Hospital, they succumbed to injuries.

The Attur police registered a case and detained the van driver, P. Kannan (36) of Tuticorin district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app