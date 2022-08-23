Two killed as parcel van runs into them in Salem

Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries when a parcel van ran into them on the Salem-Chennai National Highway on Tuesday.

According to the police, a mini truck carrying plywood was heading towards Salem from Kallakurichi district. While the truck was nearing a private seed company at Thulukanur on the Salem-Chennai National Highway, the vehicle’s front wheel got punctured and it was parked on the roadside. Three persons who were in the truck were alerting other motorists to keep distance. At that time, a speedy parcel van hit them and collided with the truck.

In the accident, M. Kalidas (25) and M. Marimuthu (23) of Veppalampatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district sustained grievous injuries and A. Ramesh (32) of Cuddalore district escaped with minor injuries. Though the Attur police rushed Kalidas and Marimuthu to Salem Government Hospital, they succumbed to injuries.

The Attur police registered a case and detained the van driver, P. Kannan (36) of Tuticorin district.