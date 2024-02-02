Two killed as paddy harvesting machine topples in Salem

February 02, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Salem

Two women were killed when a paddy harvesting machine on which they travelled toppled on Thursday evening.

A. Semmalai (30) of Keeripatti near Attur owns a paddy harvesting machine. On Thursday evening, he and farm labourers were heading to the farm land owned by Manoharan (50) to harvest corn. The machine was connected to a tractor. Three women labourers sat on the machine, and five sat over the tractor. When they reached Anna Nagar, the tractor and the paddy harvesting machine toppled. In the impact, A. Jaya (40) and R. Nathiya (29), who sat on the harvesting machine, fell under it and died on the spot.

Ammasi (50), Palaniammal (50), Rani (55), and Kanniammal (41), who sat on the tractor, sustained injuries and were admitted to Attur Government Hospital and later referred to Salem Government Hospital. The Malliyakarai police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT