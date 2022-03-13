Two killed as bus overturns near Sankari

Two persons died in a road accident involving a private bus near Sankari on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ganeshan (70) from Edappadi and a 45-year-old man, who is yet to be identified.

The police said the private bus was heading towards Erode from Salem. While the bus was plying near Akkamapet in Sankari, a two-wheeler suddenly entered the road. To avoid hitting the bike, the bus driver took a sharp left turn, police said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Nearly 34 passengers suffered injuries in the incident and they were admitted to government and private hospitals nearby. Ganeshan died on the way to the hospital. Another passenger, who was undergoing treatment at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital died without responding to treatment later.

Sankari police have registered a case and are inquiring.