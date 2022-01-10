Two killed after being hit by locomotive near Coimbatore

Two youth were killed after being hit by a speeding locomotive at Nallampalayam near Coimbatore late on Saturday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said that D. Manikandan (17) of R.S. Nagar and S. Vijay Krishnan (18) of Kamaraj Nagar at Kavundampalayam were killed, while their friend R. Srikanth (18) escaped with minor injuries.

The police said that the youth went to an unused well at Nallampalayam on Saturday evening to catch pigeons.

The accident took place around 9 p.m. when they were on the railway bridge at Nallampalayam. Manikandan and Vijay Krishnan were watching a video on mobile phone on the track when a locomotive used for checking track hit them. Srikanth fell into a trench of about 20-feet and managed to escape with minor injuries.

Students held

Coimbatore rural police arrested a class XII student, an ITI student and a class XI student in connection with a clash that took place on the premises of a school at Alandurai on Saturday.

According to the police, the ITI student had dropped out of the government higher secondary school at Alandurai and he was teased by the class XI student near a tea shop on January 5 evening. The boy informed the incident to his friend, the class XII student of the same school. The class XII student and the ITI student approached the class XI student and his friends near a tea shop at Alandurai on Saturday evening and challenged them for a fight.

The students decided for a fight in the backyard of the school. During the clash, the ITI student assaulted three class XI students with a knife. The villagers informed the Alandurai police who detained the ITI student and his friend. They were arrested late on Saturday. The class XI student, who allegedly teased the ITI student, was also arrested. Among the injured, who were admitted to the CMCHl, one student was in serious condition, the police said.