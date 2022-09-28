Two killed, 34 injured as bus collides with mini-truck near Pollachi

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 28, 2022 18:05 IST

The private bus that collided with a mini truck near Pollachi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two persons were killed and 34 suffered injuries in a collision involving a private bus and a mini-truck at Ayyampalayam near Pollachi during the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus carrying over 30 passengers from Gopalapuram collided with the mini-truck, while trying to overtake a vehicle on the Pollachi-Palakkad main Road.

The mini-truck was heading towards Nalligoundenpalayam from Pollachi. After hitting the mini-truck, the bus lost control and sped into a coconut grove adjacent to the road. Two persons who were travelling in the mini-truck died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Nataraj (55) from Nallur and Kittusamy (50) from T. Nallapalayam. Though they were rushed to Pollachi general hospital, the doctors declared them as brought dead.

As many as 34 passengers suffered injuries and four of them were admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital. Six persons who suffered major injuries and fractures were referred to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. The Pollachi West police registered a case, and further investigation is on.

