ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, 22 injured after mini-truck falls on its side in Salem district

April 10, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - SALEM

Police said 24 people had been travelling in the truck; the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend on a road in Veeraganur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed while 22 others suffered injuries when a mini-truck they were travelling in fell on its side in Veeraganur in Salem district on Tuesday (April 9, 2024) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said 24 people from Kamakkapalayam village in Thalaivasal block were on their way to attend a condolence ceremony in Gangavalli, and were travelling on board the mini-truck that was owned and driven by M. Rajadurai, 48, of the same village. At 4.30 p.m., while negotiating a bend near Navalur village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell on its side. In the impact all the passengers fell on the road and suffered injuries. Two persons, K. Sellathurai, 50, and M. Dhayanidhi, 29, died, while the injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Attur.

The Veeraganur police registered a case under Sections 279 (driving a vehicle in a negligent manner that endangers human life), 337 (someone who causes hurt to another person by acting rashly) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The driver is yet to be arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US