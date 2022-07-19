Two Kerala natives found dead in abandoned quarry in Dharmapuri

Two men from Kerala were found dead in an abandoned quarry at Boothanahalli near here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sivakumar and Nivil George, both from Thiruvananthapuram. The bodies were found among the bushes and a car with Kerala registration was found abandoned. The victims’ wallets with ATM cards and Aadhaar cards were also found in the vicinity.

Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan told The Hindu that since there were no external injuries, a case of suspicious death has been registered. “The case may be altered after we get the autopsy report,” he said.