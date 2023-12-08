HamberMenu
Two Kerala-bound trucks with blue metals seized

December 08, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday seized two trucks that were found transporting blue metal from Kinathukadavu to Kerala without permission.

P. Vijayakumar, Special Revenue Inspector attached to the Department of Geology and Mining, Coimbatore, seized the trucks at Veerappagoundanur check-post near Kinathukadavu.

According to the police, drivers of two trucks abandoned the vehicles and escaped when the special revenue inspector signalled them to halt at the check-post.

The official inspected the trucks and found that the drivers were transporting blue metal to Kerala without proper permit.

The trucks were shifted to Kinathukadavu police station. A case was registered against the owners of the two trucks based on the complaint lodged by the special revenue inspector.

