Two juveniles held for alleged sexual assault on girls in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore rural police on Sunday arrested two boys for alleged sexual assault on two minor girls from their neighbourhood.

The police said that the two boys, aged 14 and 15, from a village in Coimbatore district were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the mother of one of the victims. The girls are aged 10 and nine.

The alleged sexual assault came to light on Saturday afternoon, when the 14-year-old boy, a class IX student, came to the house of the 10-year-old girl, a class V student, and asked if she was interested to join him for games.

When the girl said she was not interested, her mother asked her the reason. The girl then told her mother that the boy and his 15-year-old friend sexually assaulted her and her nine-year-old friend at a secluded place in the locality on the afternoon of October 26, the police said.

As per the complaint lodged with the Vadavalli police, the 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted the 10-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy, a class IX drop-out, sexually assaulted the other girl, a class IV student.

The complaint was transferred to the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, where a case was registered against the minor boys under Sections 3 (a) (penetrative sexual assault) read with 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (m) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children form Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

AWPS inspector Anbuselvi said that the boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after which they were sent to the Juvenile Delinquents Observation Home at Lakshmi Mills junction on Sunday.

The minor girls were given medical attention and counselling.

(Children in distress can call Childline on 1098)