Two IT employees die as car rear-ends truck near Coimbatore

March 26, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 Two IT employees died when the car in which they were travelling rear-ended a truck near Sulur early on Sunday morning.

T. Vishal, 24, of Kamatchipuram and S. Akilan, 27, of Pappampatti near Sulur died in the accident at Pattanam Pirivu. The police said the accident took place when they were returning to their homes after watching a movie. Akilan drove the car with Vishal on the front seat.

As the duo reached near Pattanam Pirivu around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, Akilan lost control of the car, which hit behind a moving truck. Akilan and Vishal died on the spot, the police said.

The Sulur police shifted the bodies to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for autopsy, after which the bodies were handed over to the families.

