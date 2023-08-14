Two inspectors from Coimbatore chosen for CM’s medal 

August 14, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two inspectors attached to Coimbatore City Police and Coimbatore District Police have been chosen for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for excellence in investigation.

R. Mathaiyan, station house officer of Sulur police station, and M. Amutha, who has been working with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit - Coimbatore city, won the medals.

Under the leadership of Mr. Mathaiyan, the Sulur police arrested several persons who were involved in drug peddling. During her tenure as the inspector of the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, teams led by Ms. Amutha investigated some of the grave crimes and arrested the perpetrators. She is currently working with the National Investigation Agency on special duty, for the investigation into Coimbatore car blast.

