ADVERTISEMENT

Two inspectors from Coimbatore chosen for CM’s medal 

August 14, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector R. Mathaiyan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inspector M. Amutha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Two inspectors attached to Coimbatore City Police and Coimbatore District Police have been chosen for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for excellence in investigation.

R. Mathaiyan, station house officer of Sulur police station, and M. Amutha, who has been working with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit - Coimbatore city, won the medals.

Under the leadership of Mr. Mathaiyan, the Sulur police arrested several persons who were involved in drug peddling. During her tenure as the inspector of the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, teams led by Ms. Amutha investigated some of the grave crimes and arrested the perpetrators. She is currently working with the National Investigation Agency on special duty, for the investigation into Coimbatore car blast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US