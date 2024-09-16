Two injured in firecracker accident die in Salem

Two persons who sustained severe burns in a firecracker accident at Soragaiyan Valavu near Soorapalli in Salem, died after 10 days on Monday.

According to sources, the accident took place on September 6 when the relatives of an elderly man, who died on the day, were taking his body to the burial ground. As per their tradition, firecrackers were burst during the procession. A spark fell on a gunny bag being carried by the relatives and the crackers in it exploded. In the accident, P. Selvaraj (42) of the same village and and K. Sellammal (60) of Poolampatti sustained over 60% burns. M. Dhanapal (35), S. Ravi (28), P. Selvamani (50), and S. Kannan (28) also sustained burns and were admitted to a private hospital in Jalakandapuram. Selvaraj was admitted to Salem Government Hospital, and Sellammal to a private hospital in Edappadi. Meanwhile, Selvaraj and Sellammal succumbed to injuries on Monday. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.