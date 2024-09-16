GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two injured in firecracker accident die in Salem

Published - September 16, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who sustained severe burns in a firecracker accident at Soragaiyan Valavu near Soorapalli in Salem, died after 10 days on Monday.

According to sources, the accident took place on September 6 when the relatives of an elderly man, who died on the day, were taking his body to the burial ground. As per their tradition, firecrackers were burst during the procession. A spark fell on a gunny bag being carried by the relatives and the crackers in it exploded. In the accident, P. Selvaraj (42) of the same village and and K. Sellammal (60) of Poolampatti sustained over 60% burns. M. Dhanapal (35), S. Ravi (28), P. Selvamani (50), and S. Kannan (28) also sustained burns and were admitted to a private hospital in Jalakandapuram. Selvaraj was admitted to Salem Government Hospital, and Sellammal to a private hospital in Edappadi. Meanwhile, Selvaraj and Sellammal succumbed to injuries on Monday. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case and are investigating further.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.