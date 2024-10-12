Two injured in car-bus collision in Erode

Two persons were injured after a car collided with a private bus on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway 948 near Hasanur on Saturday.

The car, driven by Anandan, 30, was carrying three passengers and heading from Tiruppur to Talavadi. Meanwhile, the tourist bus, driven by Vijayakumar, 31, was traveling from Mysuru to Coimbatore. The collision between the car and the bus occurred while the car was negotiating a bend on the highway at Semman Thittu.

In the impact, Anandan’s wife Ambika, their relative Karuppasamy, sustained injuries. The injured were rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam while Anandan escaped unhurt. Hasanur police said the accident was caused by the roads which had turned slippery due to rain over the last week.