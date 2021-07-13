Coimbatore

Two injured in assault

Two persons were assaulted by a nine-member group near S.M. Palayam here on Monday.

The police said M. Karthik (23) aka Seenu from Gandhi Nagar near Sivananda Colony and S. Karthik (26) from Samathuvapuram were attacked by nine men when they were travelling on a two-wheeler on S.M. Palayam to NGGO Colony road around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The police said the group of men came on motorcycles and waylaid the duo.

They assaulted them with knives and escaped. The injured were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Their condition was stable. The police identified four members of the group and efforts were on to trace all the accused.


