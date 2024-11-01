Two injured after car falls into gorge in Erode

Two persons suffered serious injuries while five others escaped with minor injuries after their car fell into a gorge in Bargur Hills on Friday.

The car from Anthiyur was proceeding towards Bengaluru. While nearing Velampatti Pirivu on the Bargur – Kargekandi Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 20-foot gorge. The car’s descent was halted by a tree, preventing it from falling into the 100-foot gorge.

Manikandan, 24, of Keelvani, and Kadirvel, 56, of Soundapur, suffered serious injuries in the accident. The two were initially admitted to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur. Later, they were taken to a private hospital. Their condition is stable. Bargur police are inquiring.

