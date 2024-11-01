ADVERTISEMENT

Two injured after car falls into gorge in Erode

Published - November 01, 2024 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The car that fell into a gorge in Bargur Hills in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Two persons suffered serious injuries while five others escaped with minor injuries after their car fell into a gorge in Bargur Hills on Friday.

The car from Anthiyur was proceeding towards Bengaluru. While nearing Velampatti Pirivu on the Bargur – Kargekandi Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 20-foot gorge. The car’s descent was halted by a tree, preventing it from falling into the 100-foot gorge.

Manikandan, 24, of Keelvani, and Kadirvel, 56, of Soundapur, suffered serious injuries in the accident. The two were initially admitted to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur. Later, they were taken to a private hospital. Their condition is stable. Bargur police are inquiring.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US