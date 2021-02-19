Two infants die within 24 hours of vaccination in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

19 February 2021 00:16 IST

Not due to immunisation: health officials

Two boys, both aged around two-and-a-half months, died within 24 hours of receiving regular paediatric vaccines in Coimbatore, the Health Department said on Thursday.

The officials denied any link between the vaccination and the two deaths.

Sources in the Health Department and District Administration said the first baby was vaccinated at an anganwadi in Masakalipalayam near Singanallur and the second baby was vaccinated at an urban primary health centre in Sowripalayam on Wednesday. Both were administered three vaccines – Pentavalent, rotavirus vaccine (RVV) and oral polio vaccine (OPV) – during their routine vaccinations at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first baby reportedly developed difficulty in breathing after being brought to his residence at Masakalipalayam by his mother. She rushed him to the Upplipalayam Primary Health Centre and the baby was subsequently referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the baby was declared as dead on arrival on Wednesday afternoon, the sources said.

Following the completion of autopsy at CMCH on Thursday, pneumonic consolidation (filling of liquid) was discovered in the upper left lobe of the left lung and no adverse reactions due to vaccination were recorded. The child might have contracted pneumonia a week prior to his death, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, the second baby was reportedly healthy till the end of Wednesday but did not wake up on Thursday.

His parents took him to a private hospital at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, where the doctors declared the boy as dead on arrival.

Sources said that the 13 other babies that were administered the vaccines at Masakalipalayam anganwadi were normal. Similarly, 14 children, excluding the deceased boy, were vaccinated at Sowripalayam UPHC on Wednesday and no adverse reactions were reported as of Thursday.

The Health Department will send the vaccines administered to both the babies for laboratory testing, according to the sources.