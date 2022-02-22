Two Independent candidates win in Tiruppur Corpn.

As the DMK-led alliance swept the Tiruppur Corporation by winning 37 out of 60 wards, two Independent candidates were among those who had won from the remaining wards on Tuesday. B. Premalatha from Ward 10 and G. Velammal from Ward 8 won by securing 1,820 votes and 2,412 votes respectively. Sources close to the candidates said the husband of Ms. Premalatha was in the AIADMK and the husband of Ms. Velammal was in the DMK. Both decided to contest as Independent candidates after they were refused ticket by the respective parties, the sources claimed. Meanwhile, the BJP made in-roads into Tiruppur by winning two wards in the Corporation. S. Thangaraj, son of Hindu Munnani’s State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, won from a BJP ticket in Ward 56 and R. Gunasekaran won from Ward 26.