Two including TV journalist killed in accident

Coimbatore

19 February 2020 00:32 IST

Two persons including a television journalist were killed while another person was injured in an accident near Kinathukadavu here in the early hours of Tuesday.

B. Chandrasekar (36) of Bodipalayam, a journalist with Captain TV in Pollachi, and his friend R. Kishore (19) from Kattabomman Street near Pollachi were killed in the accident when the car drove by the former rammed a divider.

T. Senthilkumar (36) from Sakthi Nagar near Pollachi, who was travelling with them, was injured.

The police said the accident took place at Kallankattu Pudur near Kinathukadavu on Coimbatore-Pollachi Road around 12.45 a.m. when the trio was returning to Pollachi from Malumichampatty.

According to the police, the car fell on its side after it rammed the divider, possibly due to negligent driving.

While Kishore, a second year undergraduate student, died on the spot, Chandrasekar, who was also the local area secretary of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, died while being rushed to the Government Hospital, Pollachi.

Senthilkumar, a two-wheeler consultant, was given first aid at the hospital and was later referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.