Two including Thailand national test negative, Singapore returnee quarantined

Two persons including a tourist from Thailand, who were quarantined by the Health Department for having certain symptoms of COVID-19, were tested negative on Monday.

Officials said that the Thailand national aged 60, who had come to Coimbatore along with a group of tourists, was quarantined in a special ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) late on Saturday.

The man was found with symptoms including fever at Coimbatore International Airport where he had come to fly to Singapore. He reportedly had renal problems and diabetes, according to sources at the hospital.

The woman aged 26 from Coimbatore approached CMCH with flu-like symptoms on Sunday, a day after she returned from Qatar. She was quarantined in a special ward at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

Swab samples of the two persons were sent to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, results of which turned negative on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man from Udumalpet in Tiruppur, who returned from Singapore two days ago, was quarantined at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, on Monday.

He had fever for five days. Swab sample of the man was sent to King Institute for analysis.

CMCH Dean B. Asokan told journalists at the Collectorate on Monday the hospital had stock of 9,000 N-95 masks to be used based on requirement.

According to him, the hospital administration was prepared to face an emergency-like situation.