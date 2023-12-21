GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two, including police head constable, arrested for bribery in Salem

December 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people, including a head constable attached to the Civil Supplies CID, were arrested for bribery in Salem on Thursday.

Thangaraj, a resident of Nalikkalpatti in Salem district, had recently complained to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials that Civil Supplies CID head constables Prabavathi and Mani demanded ₹20,000 as bribe money each month for smuggling ration rice and threatened to file a case if he failed to comply with their demand. Following this, the officials directed Thangaraj to deliver the bribe on Wednesday. Upon instruction from the head constables, Thangaraj delivered the money to a Kumaresan of Kandampatti, who was then caught by DVAC staff.

Upon inquiry, Kumaresan claimed that Prabhavathi and Mani had directed him to receive the bribe amount. The DVAC sleuths then conducted a raid at the Civil Supplies CID office, which went on till the early hours of Thursday. The officials then arrested Prabhavathi and are on the lookout for Mani, who is absconding.

