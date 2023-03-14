ADVERTISEMENT

Two, including Bihar man, held for murder of migrant worker

March 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a Bihar native, for the murder of a migrant worker, whose body was found in a pit near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday.

Mukesh Shani, 34, of Bihar, and Deva alias Kubendiran, 29, of Coimbatore, were arrested by the Periyanaickenpalayam police on the charge of murdering A. Sanjay Choudhary, 38, a native of Samastipur in Bihar.

Choudhary was found dead on Monday in a pit at Sri Bharathi Nagar on Kattanjimalai-Gudalur Kavundampalayam Road with injuries. The police launched an investigation based on a complaint from Choudhary’s employer. The victim had been working as a welder at an industrial unit at Mathampalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan constituted six teams for the investigation. The police found that Choudhary and his wife had separated some months ago and the woman had been living with Shani, a construction worker. Choudhary, however, visited his wife often and demanded that she live with him.

The police said Shani opposed Choudhari visiting the woman and hatched a conspiracy, with his friend Kubendiran, to murder him. He took Choudhary to a liquor shop on Sunday night. Shani and Choudhary had a fight under the influence of alcohol and the former strangled him with his lungi. Kubendiran assisted him in the crime, the police said. Shani and Kubendiran were arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

