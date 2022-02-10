Two, including AIADMK candidate’s husband, held for land grabbing in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

The Anti-Land Grabbing Special Cell (ALGC) of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested the husband of an AIADMK candidate contesting in Perur town panchayat and another person on charges of grabbing 51 cents of land worth more than₹1 crore by forging documents.

ALGC officials said S. Manickam (73) of Angalamman Kovil Street at Perur and G. Murugavel (47) of Kumaran Garden at Edayarpalayam Pirivu were arrested based on a complaint lodged by N. Rajamanickam (53) of Chinna Kovil Street at Perur.

According to the police, Manickam’s wife Sarojini is an AIADMK candidate contesting in ward 14 in Perur town panchayat in the urban local bodies polls andMurugavelhas close links to a top AIADMK functionary.

Mr. Rajamanickam lodged a complaint with the ALGC on Monday accusing Manickamof grabbing51 cents of lands belonging to his mother using forged documents.

Mr. Rajamanickam said in his complaint that he had been into daily wage works for a living. It said that the State government had given 51 cents of land to his mother Palaniammal at Perur village on August 22, 1988 for which she had patta. She died on February 22, 2011.With the help of a woman who impersonated Palaniammal, Manickam managed to obtain a power of attorney for the property in May, 2019. The power of attorney was registered to Manickam’s name at Perur registrar office in June, 2019 and he sold the property to Murugavel in October, 2020, his complaint said.

After coming to know about the forgery and land grabbing, Mr. Rajamanickam petitioned Coimbatore District Collector in 2020.He lodged another complaint with the ALGC on Monday, seeking action against Manickam, Murugavel, document writer, the woman who impersonated his mother and government doctors who certified that Palaniammal was alive when the transaction was done.

The ALGC headed by inspector Meenapriya arrested Manickam and Murugavel on Wednesday. They were produced before the special court for land grabbing cases and remanded in judicial custody in Palladam sub-jail.