Two, including a neo-natal mother, test positive in Dharmapuri

Two persons, including a neo-natal mother, tested positive for COVID-19 here. They are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health Gemini said, one of the two patients was a 30-year-old male, who had returned from Thiruvallur district. He was tested as a returnee from a hotspot.
The second case was a 23-year-old woman admitted for delivery. The woman had delivered a baby three days ago. “Soon after, she complained of cold and fever and was tested for COVID 19. The mother has been shifted to COVID ward and the baby has not been tested but is being treated as a COVID positive baby,” Dr. Gemini said. The woman’s husband is a driver with travel history to Bengaluru. “The baby is being closely monitored by a paediatrician,” Dr. Gemini said.
Earlier, all women coming in for delivery were tested for COVID. But, there has been a change in the protocol. Only those with symptoms will be tested, Dr. Gemini said. “However, all admissions are treated as COVID positive and same protocols of engagement are maintained.”
As of Tuesday, there are 15 active positive cases.
