Two including a deputy Tahsildar, end their lives in Salem

March 28, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two people, including a woman deputy tahsildar, ended their lives in separate incidents on Thursday.

M. Narmatha (37) of Mettur, deputy tahsildar at the Mettur Tahsildar office, ended her life on Wednesday night at her house in Mettur. Mettur police were informed of the incident and sent the body to Mettur Government Hospital for postmortem. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was undergoing treatment for depression for the past few months. The police have registered a case and are investigating further. Narmatha is survived by her husband Manikanda Sabari (38), a senior revenue inspector in the Mettur sub-collector’s office and their four-year-old son.

Likewise, S. Srinivasan (27), of Nedumaruthi in Krishnagiri district, was working as an assistant professor at a private medical college hospital at Attaiyampatti in Salem. When he was not seen out of his rented room for several hours, his friends, upon checking through his window, found that he had taken his life. Attaiyampatti police were alerted to the incident, who registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

