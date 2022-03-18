Two Horticulture Dept. officials suspended in Tiruppur

The Director of Horticulture Department on Friday placed two officials from Avinashi block under suspension on charges of irregularities in implementation of drip irrigation scheme.

Sources in the department said that a farmer had installed the drip irrigation equipment in a portion of his agricultural land a few years ago and had recently applied to extend it to whole of his land. However, the records with the Horticulture Department showed that he had already availed the drip irrigation scheme for his 3.5 acre land. Based on his complaint, Deputy Director (Tiruppur district) of Horticulture Department Suresh Raja inspected the farmer's land and based on his report, the Director of Horticulture Department ordered the suspension of Assistant Director of Horticulture (Avinashi) T. Malathi and Assistant Horticulture Officer (Avinashi) Arun Franklin on Friday, the sources said. Further action will be initiated following a departmental inquiry, according to the sources.