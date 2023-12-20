ADVERTISEMENT

Two history-sheeters murdered in Krishnagiri

December 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Krishnagiri

M. Sabari

 

Two history-sheeters were murdered by an unidentified gang in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ponvannan alias Siva (27) of Old Vasanth Nagar and Barkath (31) of Bismillah Nagar in Hosur received Prakash alias Pakka Prakash (28), of Parvathi Nagar in Hosur, after he was released from Salem Central Prison on bail. According to police, the three spent the night at Prakash’s house and early on Wednesday, Barkath and Siva stepped out for a walk when they were waylaid by a 15-member gang, who began attacking them with sickles, killing them both. Prakash, hearing their screams, stepped out of the house. The gang gave him the chase but Prakash managed to escape. He narrated the incident at Hosur Police Station, who sent the two bodies to Krishnagiri government hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and a search is on for the assailants.

