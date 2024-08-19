Two history-sheeters ‘fracture’ legs in escape bid in Coimbatore

Two history-sheeters, who were arrested by the police in a robbery case, fractured their legs while attempting to escape from the custody of the police on Sunday.

The police claimed that P. Ravi alias Raveendra, 23, a resident of Lakshmi Garden at Kondayampalayam in Coimbatore district and M. Nandakumar, 21, of Kovilpalayam, suffered fractures on their right legs.

The police said they arrested the duo and their friend M. Sirajuddin, 23, who hails from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruppur, from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The duo told the police that they had hidden weapons in a deserted place on Kurumbapalayam road. The police took them to the place on Sunday morning and they fractured their legs, after falling into a pit, while attempting to escape, the police claimed.

Ravi and Nandakumar are accused of having been involved in the murder of their rival gang member V. Sriram alias ‘Kurangu’ Sriram, 22, at Rathinapuri in December 2021. A history-sheeter, namely Kamarajapuram Gowtham, led their gang for the crime.

To avenge the killing, the leader of Sriram’s gang, namely S. Gowtham alias ‘Ondrai’ Gowtham, and other members murdered G. Gokul, 24, of the opposite gang near the combined court complex in the city in February 2023.

According to the police, Ravi, Nandakumar and other members of their gang had been preparing to take revenge on the rival gang for the murder of Gokul.

The police said Ravi and others supported one group of students from a private college at Kovilpalayam, who had a clash with another group, in June this year. Ravi and his accomplices intimidated the other group of students and robbed them of a two-wheeler. The Kovilpalayam police registered a case against them and were on the lookout for Ravi, Nandakumar and others.

Following their arrest and fracture on legs, Ravi and Nandakumar were admitted to the prisoners’ ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

